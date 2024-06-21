Hawaii Five-0 star and former sumo wrestler Taylor Wily dies aged 56

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hawaii Five-0 star and former sumo wrestler Taylor Wily dies aged 56

By Press Association
Actor Taylor Wily, known for his roles on Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI, has died (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Taylor Wily, a former sumo wrestler who became known for his role as confidential informant Kamekona Tupuola on both Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI, has died aged 56.

Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter M Lenkov confirmed his death to The Associated Press and shared multiple tributes to the actor on Instagram, writing “I am devastated. Heartbroken” in a caption of a photo of the two.

KITV 4, based in Honolulu, was the first to report Wily’s death on Thursday. Additional details about the cause remain unknown.

TV and radio personality Lina Girl Langi said on the show Island Life Live that she announced the news “with a heavy heart” as Wily was a friend.

Mr Lenkov, Wily’s longtime friend and collaborator, shared a second post later on Thursday with a video montage featuring photos and clips with Wily.

He wrote: “You charmed me into making you a regular … on the show … and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother.”

In an additional statement to the AP, Mr Lenkov said it was hard to describe how “special” Wily was and lauded the actor for his skills.

“Despite the fact that a lot of his Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum scenes featured his comedy skills, he was an incredible dramatic actor as well,” Mr Lenvok said.

“I had developed a script a couple years back and wrote him a role and was hoping to put him in my next project. I just wanted to keep him close, not just as a friend, but as an artist. Devastated I won’t get that opportunity.”

Wily played Kamekona on Hawaii Five-0 from 2010 to 2020 and became a fan-favourite. He continued in the same role with the reboot of Magnum PI and made a memorable appearance as a hotel worker in the 2008 comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Before he began acting, Wily, born Teila Tuli, was a well-known sumo wrestler and UFC 1 fighter. He became the first knockout victim in UFC history in 1993 when opponent Gerard Gordeau’s kick knocked a tooth out of Wily’s mouth, ending the fight after just 26 seconds.

Wily is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two children.