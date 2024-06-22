What the papers say – June 22

Criticism of Labour and the ongoing election betting scandal feature amid a range of stories on the front of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on an interview with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who warns Labour will reverse Brexit if they win the General Election.

Labour and leader Sir Keir Starmer also come under fire in The Times as author JK Rowling says the party has turned its back on women over transgender rights and she would struggle to vote for them.

Conservatives and the scandal around alleged betting on the election date are in the spotlight on the front of The Independent, which says Rishi Sunak failed to deny cabinet members were involved, while the Daily Star says a poll puts Count Binface just behind the Prime Minister in his constituency.

The Daily Mail focuses on Reform leader Nigel Farage who “drew fury” when he told a television interview that western allies had “provoked” Russian leader Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine.

The i weekend says the National Trust has challenged political parties to sign pledges to protect rivers from pollution.

Plans to abolish “non-dom” tax status are leading to wealthy foreigners leaving the UK, according to the FT Weekend.

The Guardian focuses on cyber security, revealing that Russian hackers have stolen more than 300 million pieces of information from NHS records.

David Norris, who was jailed for killing Stephen Lawrence, has applied for parole as the end of his minimum 14-year team nears its end, reports the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Express focuses on Dame Esther Rantzen celebrating a birthday she never expected to see.