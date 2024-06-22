What the papers say – June 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – June 22

By Press Association
What the papers say – June 22
What the papers say – June 22

Criticism of Labour and the ongoing election betting scandal feature amid a range of stories on the front of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on an interview with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who warns Labour will reverse Brexit if they win the General Election.

Labour and leader Sir Keir Starmer also come under fire in The Times as author JK Rowling says the party has turned its back on women over transgender rights and she would struggle to vote for them.

Conservatives and the scandal around alleged betting on the election date are in the spotlight on the front of The Independent, which says Rishi Sunak failed to deny cabinet members were involved, while the Daily Star says a poll puts Count Binface just behind the Prime Minister in his constituency.

The Daily Mail focuses on Reform leader Nigel Farage who “drew fury” when he told a television interview that western allies had “provoked” Russian leader Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine.

The i weekend says the National Trust has challenged political parties to sign pledges to protect rivers from pollution.

Plans to abolish “non-dom” tax status are leading to wealthy foreigners leaving the UK, according to the FT Weekend.

The Guardian focuses on cyber security, revealing that Russian hackers have stolen more than 300 million pieces of information from NHS records.

David Norris, who was jailed for killing Stephen Lawrence, has applied for parole as the end of his minimum 14-year team nears its end, reports the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Express focuses on Dame Esther Rantzen celebrating a birthday she never expected to see.