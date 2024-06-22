Female engineering students ready to ‘beat the boys’ at Red Bull Soapbox race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Female engineering students ready to ‘beat the boys’ at Red Bull Soapbox race

By Press Association
The team hope to ‘beat the boys’ while being ‘pink and pretty’ (Eleanor Fleming/PA)
The team hope to ‘beat the boys’ while being ‘pink and pretty’ (Eleanor Fleming/PA)

Four female engineering students have said they are ready to “beat the boys” while being “pink and pretty” at the Red Bull Soapbox race to prove they have “beauty, brains and brawn”.

Keya Patel, 23, Isra Shaikh, 22, Belle Singleton, 19, and Meg Thurgood, 22, are competing at the Red Bull Soapbox Race, with the name The 12%, for the first time this year.

The Loughborough University students decided to apply to compete in the race because they wanted to represent the women and “show the fans what (they’re) made of”.

Group standing together
(from left to right) Isra Shaikh, Meg Thurgood, Keya Patel and Belle Singleton (Eleanor Fleming/PA)

The Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges teams to prototype and create the wackiest homemade soapboxes – and the group’s design, called Peaches Peaches Peaches, is inspired by racing video game series Mario Kart.

With individual costumes designed to represent characters Mario, Toad, Bowser, and Princess Peach, the four women hope to “have fun” and stay “intact” on the course at Alexandra Palace.

Ms Patel, who will be driving the team’s soapbox as Princess Peach and is a product design engineering final year student, told the PA news agency: “We’re just hoping to have some fun, not crash too much so that it stays intact, and I stay intact.

“Just to have a good time, really, and to show the fans what we’re made of.”

Building with grass in front of it
The event is being held at Alexandra Palace (Eleanor Fleming/PA)

Ms Shaikh, an engineering management final year student, and Ms Singleton, an aeronautical engineering first year student, both added: “(We want) to show the girls that you can have beauty, brains and brawn.”

Red Bull has held more than 100 soapbox races around the world in countries including Australia and the US, since the first one in Brussels in 2000.

The UK last hosted the event in 2022, when 20,000 spectators were treated to whacky soapbox designs and this year, 60 amateur teams will race down the course at Alexandra Palace.

Each team has 20 seconds to impress the judges with crowd-pleasing antics before taking to the specially built track and The 12% team are hoping to navigate the course in style.

After being accepted for Red Bull’s Young Constructor’s Grant, where they had access to tools and materials to construct their Soapbox masterpiece, the four women built their soapbox in just three days with some of them working on their dissertation at the same time.

Using materials such as metal, wire, and polycotton, they wanted to showcase their engineering skills while making the soapbox “pretty”, creating a shape that resembles Princess Peach’s dress.

Ms Shaikh said: “What screams prettier than a princess?”

Ms Thurgood, a product design engineering final year student, added: “We wanted it to look like a dress, not a structure.”

With their combined engineering skills and enthusiasm, the four women are feeling confident ahead of today’s race and are hoping to achieve a podium finish.

Ms Patel said: “We just wanted to be a group of women engineers, showing that we can beat the boys and we can still make something cute and fun and pink and pretty.”