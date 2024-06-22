What the papers say – June 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – June 23

By Press Association
Further revelations about betting on the General Election date feature among a range of political stories and Taylor Swift on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times leads on the news Conservative chief data officer Nick Mason is the latest party official to be investigated by the Gambling Commission over allegations he placed a string of bets on the date.

The Times is also one of several papers to carry a picture of Taylor Swift taking a backstage selfie with royalty, the Sunday Mirror featuring the same image along with saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife have seen their wealth grow over the last four years.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the focus of The Sunday Telegraph as it reports on him saying state handouts offer less “dignity” than wages.

Sir Keir also features on the front of The Observer, both at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert and with a warning that his economic growth plan is “doomed” without returning to the EU’s single market.

The Sunday Express also concentrates on Labour’s economic plans, saying they would be forced to hold a special budget within weeks if the take power to fill a “massive” black hole in funding.

A third party leader comes under the spotlight in the Mail on Sunday which says Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky has accused Reform’s Nigel Farage has been infected by the “virus of Putin” following his comments that western allies were to blame for Russia’s invasion.

The Independent says the election is a “great turn-off” for young voters with 40% of those between 18 and 34 saying they will not vote on July 4.

Elsewhere, the Sunday People says a six-year-old girl has survived an attack by XL bully dogs.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on Uri Geller fearing an alien attack following orange powder being thrown over Stonehenge.