What the papers say – June 23

Further revelations about betting on the General Election date feature among a range of political stories and Taylor Swift on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times leads on the news Conservative chief data officer Nick Mason is the latest party official to be investigated by the Gambling Commission over allegations he placed a string of bets on the date.

Sunday TIMES: “Top Tory ‘placed dozens of bets on election date’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3gitr6s3sp — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 22, 2024

The Times is also one of several papers to carry a picture of Taylor Swift taking a backstage selfie with royalty, the Sunday Mirror featuring the same image along with saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife have seen their wealth grow over the last four years.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the focus of The Sunday Telegraph as it reports on him saying state handouts offer less “dignity” than wages.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Handouts lack the dignity of wages, says Starmer'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/gxNJ0xUhZ2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 22, 2024

Sir Keir also features on the front of The Observer, both at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert and with a warning that his economic growth plan is “doomed” without returning to the EU’s single market.

The OBSERVER: “Starmer’s growth plan ‘doomed’ without access to EU markets” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sxNQJW4L8K — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 22, 2024

The Sunday Express also concentrates on Labour’s economic plans, saying they would be forced to hold a special budget within weeks if the take power to fill a “massive” black hole in funding.

A third party leader comes under the spotlight in the Mail on Sunday which says Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky has accused Reform’s Nigel Farage has been infected by the “virus of Putin” following his comments that western allies were to blame for Russia’s invasion.

MAIL On Sunday: “Zelensky: Farage Is Infected With ‘Virus Of Putin’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qZOLtDvWzw — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 22, 2024

The Independent says the election is a “great turn-off” for young voters with 40% of those between 18 and 34 saying they will not vote on July 4.

Elsewhere, the Sunday People says a six-year-old girl has survived an attack by XL bully dogs.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on Uri Geller fearing an alien attack following orange powder being thrown over Stonehenge.