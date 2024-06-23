Netanyahu again claims US withholding weapons days after Washington denial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netanyahu again claims US withholding weapons days after Washington denial

By Press Association
People attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, and demanding elections, in Tel Aviv (Leo Correa/AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there has been a “dramatic drop” in US weapons deliveries for Israel’s war effort in Gaza, doubling down on a claim Washington has denied and underscoring the growing strains between the two allies.

Mr Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday that the drop occurred four months ago, without specifying which weapons, saying only that “certain items arrived sporadically but the munitions at large remained behind”.

The spat highlights how high tensions have surged between Israel and Washington over the war in Gaza, particularly surrounding the Israeli military’s conduct in the beleaguered territory and the harm to civilian life there.

US President Joe Biden has delayed delivering certain heavy bombs since May over those concerns, but his administration fought back last week against Mr Netanyahu’s charges that other shipments had also been affected.

Regular protests have been held in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas (Leo Correa/AP)

Mr Netanyahu told the cabinet he was driven to release a video in English last week after weeks of unsuccessful pleas with American officials to speed up deliveries. |But he said a resolution appeared close.

“In light of what I have heard over the past day, I hope and believe that this matter will be solved soon,” he said, without elaborating.

Mr Netanyahu’s video last week sparked an uproar among critics in Israel and was met with denial and confusion from White House officials.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US was “perplexed” by Mr Netanyahu’s claims, while press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “We generally do not know what he’s talking about.”

His remarks came hours after Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant travelled to Washington for meetings with senior officials. A statement from Mr Gallant’s office said he would discuss “maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in the region”, but made no mention of the weapons issue.

Palestinians gather round hole created by Israeli bomb
Palestinians gather at the edge of a crater created by an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, has tested the US-Israel relationship like never before. While the US has staunchly supported Israel’s aims of freeing hostages taken into Gaza and defeating Hamas, it has grown increasingly concerned over the rising Palestinian death toll and the humanitarian crisis created by the war.

Mr Biden has felt pressure from progressive Democrats to take a tougher line against Israel, and he has sharpened his warnings to Mr Netanyahu over military tactics in the Gaza Strip.

But after threatening to impose a more sweeping ban on arms transfers over an assault on Rafah, the administration has avoided any suggestion that Israel’s expanding push into the southern Gaza city has crossed a red line.

During an election year, Mr Biden is also facing critics on the right who say he has moderated his support for an essential ally in the Middle East.

For Mr Netanyahu, the growing daylight with the US also poses political risks and opportunities.

His critics see the public spats as the result of a leader prepared to wreck important alliances and tarnish Israel’s image in the world for political gain.

But the rift grants the long-serving leader a chance to show his base that he is not beholden to the US and that he is putting Israel’s interests first.