Travel chaos for South Western rail passengers after signalling problem By Press Association June 23 2024, 12:36pm June 23 2024, 12:36pm South Western Railway urged people not to attempt to travel on certain routes on Sunday (PA) Rail passengers suffered travel chaos on Sunday because of a signalling problem on busy routes. South Western Railway urged people not to attempt to travel between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh or between Fareham and Southampton as lines were blocked. A message to passengers said: "We are currently unable to operate a service between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh in both directions. "We are also currently unable to operate a service between Fareham and Southampton Central. "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."