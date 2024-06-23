Highs of 31C forecast for coming week as temperatures continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highs of 31C forecast for coming week as temperatures continue to rise

By Press Association
Meteorologists are predicting warmer weather this week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Meteorologists are predicting warmer weather this week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Highs of up to 31C have been forecast for this week as temperatures across the UK continue to rise.

A yellow heat health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office for most of England, with all but the North East included in the warning.

The alert will come into force from Monday morning and remain in place until Thursday afternoon.

Liam Eslick, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said Monday would see mostly dry weather with “plenty of sunny spells” and a maximum temperature of 28C.

On Tuesday, conditions are expected to become cloudy and murky in western Scotland and Northern Ireland. Some showers will be seen across northern England which could turn thundery, but the rest of the country will see “more sunshine” and temperatures up in the mid to high 20s.

Mr Eslick said Wednesday was likely to be the warmest of the days so far with highs of 30C in the South East.

However, Thursday will likely see a breakdown in the weather with clouds and outbreaks of rain forecast across the country. The meteorologist said there was even the possibility of an “odd thunderstorm for some”.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to remain “widely warm” with some areas seeing highs of up to 31C.

Festival-goers at Glastonbury will have to wait a little longer for more clarity on the outlook for the weekend, though conditions are expected to remain unsettled as temperatures drop back to the average for June.

This will likely be around 18 or 19C.