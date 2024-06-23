Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found in holiday park lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found in holiday park lake

By Press Association
A man and woman, both aged in their 50s and from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of murder (PA)
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man who was recovered from a lake at a holiday park near Dorchester.

Dorset Police received a report at 12.27am on Sunday, raising concern for the welfare of a man believed to be in Heron Lake at Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossways.

The victim, aged in his 70s and from Birmingham, was located in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman, both aged in their 50s and from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The woman was also held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The victim and the individuals who have been arrested are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died, and we have launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries in the area of the holiday park and a cordon has been put in place as we conduct our investigation.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Saturday June 22 into the early hours of Sunday June 23 2024.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we carry out our inquiries and officers can be approached by any members of the public with information or concerns.”