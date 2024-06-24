Hawaii lifeguard dies in shark attack while surfing off Oahu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hawaii lifeguard dies in shark attack while surfing off Oahu

By Press Association
A professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii (AP)
A professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii (AP)

A professional lifeguard has died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii, authorities said.

Tamayo Perry, 49, died in the attack near Goat Island, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu emergency services department said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city’s fire, police and emergency medical services departments responded to Malaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore just before 1pm after a caller reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites, Mr Enright said.

Lifeguards brought Mr Perry to shore by jet ski, where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Mr Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016, Mr Enright said.

Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area following the attack.

Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager said Mr Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all”.

“He’s well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide,” Mr Lager said at a news conference. “Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said: “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected,” and called Mr Perry’s death “a tragic loss”.