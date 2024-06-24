Sweltering temperatures persist across US, while floodwaters inundate Midwest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweltering temperatures persist across US, while floodwaters inundate Midwest

By Press Association
Flooding affected many areas in South Dakota (AP)
Millions of Americans have sweated through a scorching weekend as temperatures soared across the US, while residents were rescued from floodwaters that forced evacuations across the Midwest.

One person was killed during flooding in South Dakota, the governor said.

From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across the Great Lakes region, and throughout the West to California, public officials warned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity.

Treetops peek through floodwater
South Dakota’s Riverdale Park is underwater (AP)

At the borders of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, floodwaters rose over several days. In north-west Iowa, 13 rivers flooded the area, said Eric Tigges of Clay County emergency management.

Entire neighbourhoods – and at least one entire town – were evacuated, and the Iowa town of Spencer imposed a curfew on Sunday for the second night in a row after flooding that surpassed the record set in 1953.

Mr Tiggs said: “When the flood gauge is underwater, it’s really high.”

Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster for 21 counties in northern Iowa, including Sioux County. In drone video posted by the local sheriff, no streets were visible, just roofs and treetops poking above the water.

National Guard troops were helping with water rescues and transporting medication that was lost in flooding.

“Businesses are shuttered. Main streets have been impacted,” Ms Reynolds said. “Hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities were evacuated. Cities are without power, and some are without drinkable water.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Donna Dubberke said parts of northern Nebraska, south-eastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and north-west Iowa received eight times the typical average rainfall. More heavy rain was expected this week.

Sioux Falls
Days of heavy rain led to flooding in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (AP)

In South Dakota, governor Kristi Noem declared an emergency after severe flooding in the south-eastern part. Several major roads were closed.

Areas south of Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, had an estimated 10 to 15in of rain over three days, National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Low said.

At least one person died in the floods, Ms Noem said on Sunday, without providing details.

Several rivers, including the Big Sioux, James and Vermillion, were expected to peak sometime between Monday and Wednesday night, the governor said at a news conference.

“I want to remind everybody to remember the power of water and the flow of water, and to stay away from flooded areas,” Ms Noem said.

“We’ve got a few days in front of us here that’ll be a little rough, but we’ll get through it.”

Emergency management officials in the small South Dakota community of Dakota Dunes on Sunday issued a voluntary evacuation order for the area’s roughly 4,000 residents.

Dakota Dunes is near the Nebraska and Iowa borders and is sandwiched between the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers, both of which are expected to crest in the coming days. Emergency management in Dakota Dunes warned residents that a mandatory evacuation could come quickly if flood barriers are breached.

Minor to moderate flooding was expected along the Missouri River, according to officials with the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Elsewhere, heat was the biggest worry.

Bruce Thoren, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oklahoma, said: “It’s more important for people who are going to be outside to stay hydrated, because heat, humidity and low winds, even if you’re in good shape and not really acclimated to it, it could be a danger.

“It happens quickly.”

The cities of Washington, DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia all saw record heat on over the weekend.