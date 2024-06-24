Anne in hospital with concussion after being injured by horse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Anne in hospital with concussion after being injured by horse

By Press Association
The Princess Royal is in hospital after suffering minor head injuries and concussion in an incident involving a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate (John Walton/PA)
The Princess Royal is in hospital after suffering minor head injuries and concussion in an incident involving a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate (John Walton/PA)

The Princess Royal is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and concussion when it is believed she was kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.

Anne, a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, was walking on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening when the incident happened.

Emergency services were despatched to the estate and, after being given medical care at the scene, the princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

The Princess Royal riding on horseback along The Mall following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2023
The Princess Royal riding on horseback along The Mall following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

The 73-year-old princess is understood to be awake but, due to her concussion, precise details of the incident cannot be ascertained at this stage.

Although the exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, Anne’s medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It is understood the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park estate when the incident occurred, and no other individual is believed to have been involved.

Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, who was on the estate at the time, accompanied her to hospital.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Princess Royal at Royal Ascot last week
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Princess Royal at Royal Ascot last week (Yui Mok/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation.”

The spokesman added: “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage.

“Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise.”

Southmead Hospital, Bristol
Anne is being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and son, Peter Phillips, were also on the estate at the time, but it is not known who raised the alarm.

The princess’s accident is the latest health upset to the hit the royal family this year, with both the King and the Princess of Wales diagnosed with and undergoing treatment for cancer, and Sarah, Duchess of York, having skin cancer.

Anne is a key member of the King’s slimmed-down working monarchy, and has played an important role as she stepped up in support of Charles amid his condition.

The princess, often dubbed the hardest-working royal, is known for her no-nonsense approach and her commitment to royal duty.

Princess Anne takes the water-jump
The princess taking the water-jump at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1973 (PA)

At Trooping the Colour earlier this month, she was pictured expertly keeping her horse under control when it appeared agitated.

Anne won the individual championship at Burghley in 1971, and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In 1976, she took part in the Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer with the British equestrian team.

The princess survived an attempted kidnapping in 1974 when a gunman tried to abduct her and then-husband Captain Mark Phillips as they were driven along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

She kept her cool, and when the gunman, Ian Ball, told her to “Come with me for a day or two” because he wanted £2 million, she replied it was not “bloody likely, and I haven’t got £2 million”.