Man tells jury he was stabbed by driver who ran over and killed Chris Marriott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man tells jury he was stabbed by driver who ran over and killed Chris Marriott

By Press Association
Father-of-two Chris Marriott, right, died following an incident in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 (Family Handout/PA)
Father-of-two Chris Marriott, right, died following an incident in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 (Family Handout/PA)

A man has told a jury how he was stabbed on his wedding day by his new brother-in-law who had just run over and killed a father-of-two who had stopped to help an injured stranger.

Chris Marriott, 46, died in December when a car driven by Hassan Jhangur drove over him and a number of other people after he had stopped to help a young woman who was lying in a Sheffield street, the city’s crown court has heard.

The woman being treated by Mr Marriott, who was also driven-over in the incident, was Jhangur’s sister, Nafeesa Jhangur.

Prosecutors have described how Jhangur then got out of the car in College Court, in the Burngreave area Sheffield, and stabbed Hasan Khan, who had married another of the defendant’s sisters, Amaani Jhangur that morning.

On Monday, Mr Khan told the jury: “I did run up to him and, when I did get to him, that’s when I got stabbed.”

He said: “He literally raised his hand and the knife went into my ear.

“After that I just saw blood going everywhere.”

Mr Khan told the jury he thought he was stabbed around his left ear about four or five times and then twice in the back.

He said he suffered a punctured lung, fractured jaw and still cannot hear in his left ear, as he is waiting for surgery.

Under cross-examination by Richard Thyne KC, defending, Mr Khan denied he had a baseball bat at the time of the incident.

He also denied a suggestion from Mr Thyne that his client punched Mr Khan because he approached him “aggressively” and members of the Khan family then “started about (Jhangur) violently”.

The barrister said his client then swung at Mr Khan a number of times with a knife before he was knocked to the ground and the assault by the Khan family continued.

Mr Khan said he did not know what happened after he was stabbed as he was dragged into his house by his new wife.

Burngreave incident
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster, during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The jury has been told how Mr Khan married Amaani Jhangur on the morning of December 27, 2023, and trouble flared outside the Khan’s family home later after Amaani’s sister, Nafeesa, and their mother, Ambreen, turned up.

At some point during the altercation, Nafeesa Jhangur fell to the floor and was noticed by Mr Marriott who was out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and children.

The jury has heard how Hassan Jhnagur drove a Seat Ibiza into the junction between College Close and College Court and first hit Hasan Khan’s father, Riasat Khan, before ploughing into Mr Marriott, Nafeesa Jhangur, Ambreen Jhangur and Alison Norris – an off-duty midwife who had also stopped to help.

On Monday, the jury heard that Ambreen Jhangur was on a 999 call with the ambulance service when the car hit the group of people.

That conversation was played to the jury in which Ambreen Jhangur could be heard explaining that an ambulance was needed, as her daughter was unconscious in the street, before the recording suddenly switched to frantic screams and shouts.

The court heard the ambulance service operator saying “hello?” repeatedly as the shrieks and other noises continued in the background.

At the same time, the jury was simultaneously shown CCTV footage from a house on College Close which showed the Seat Ibiza hitting Riasat Khan before disappearing behind a hedge.

The jury was also shown footage of the aftermath of this collision taken from the body-worn cameras of police officers who arrived soon after in the street.

A view of the Sheffield Law Courts building, housing the High Court, Crown Court, and Sheffield County Court
Sheffield Crown Court (Danny Lawson/PA)

One clip picked up an officer realising Nafeesa Jangur was trapped under the rear of the Seat, which could be seen on a lawn with its engine running and front wheels spinning.

Another officer then realised there was a second person under the vehicle. The court heard this was Mr Marriott, who was found to have died.

The footage played to the jury then showed Nafeesa Jhangur being pulled out from under the Seat and paramedics treating her.

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but the jury has been told he has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He has also admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant has also pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur appeared in the dock alongside his father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denies perverting the course of justice.

The charge relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.