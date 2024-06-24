Two men detained over Michael Schumacher family blackmail claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two men detained over Michael Schumacher family blackmail claims

By Press Association
Michael Schumacher (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Michael Schumacher (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Two men who allegedly tried blackmailing the family of Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher were detained earlier this month, German prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors in the western German city of Wuppertal said the suspects told employees of the family that they were in possession of files that the family would not want to be published, German news agency dpa reported.

The two men allegedly demanded a payment of several million euros or said they would otherwise publish the files on the darknet, prosecutors said.

Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix (Rui Vieira/PA)
Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix (Rui Vieira/PA)

As alleged proof, the suspects sent some files to the family, prosecutors said. They did not give further details on the content of the files.

Thanks to “technical measures”, investigators were able to track down the suspects, a father and a son from Wuppertal, ages 53 and 30, who are both on probation in another case, dpa reported.

They were detained on June 19 at a supermarket car park in the central town of Gross-Gerau and are in custody. Their names were not given in line with German privacy rules.

“If convicted, they face a fine or prison sentence of up to five years,” chief public prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert said, according to dpa.

Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in the French Alps at Meribel in December 2013. He had fallen and his head hit a rock, which split open his helmet.

Since being transferred from a hospital in September 2014, the seven-time F1 champion has been cared for privately at a family home in Switzerland.

The 55-year-old retired from F1 in 2012 after winning 91 races, and five straight titles with Ferrari from 2000-04. The German driver’s other two titles were with Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

Last month, Schumacher’s family won legal action against the publisher of a magazine which printed an artificial intelligence-generated interview with the F1 great.

German magazine Die Aktuelle promoted on its cover in April 2023 the words, “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.

It also wrote “it sounds deceptively real” with the supposed quotes attributed to Schumacher generated by AI.

Die Aktuelle is one of many tabloid celebrity magazines in Germany.