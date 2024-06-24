Former footballer Marcus Bent in second High Court battle over house ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former footballer Marcus Bent in second High Court battle over house ownership

By Press Association
Marcus Bent won two England under-21 caps in his playing career (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former footballer Marcus Bent is facing a second High Court fight over the ownership of a house.

Mr Bent, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, is battling the trustees of his bankruptcy over the ownership of the property in Epsom, Surrey, and whether it forms part of his estate.

The former Everton, Charlton and Ipswich Town striker won a legal fight with the trustees last year, when a judge ruled the property belonged to his daughter, Aliyah Bent, who is now 20.

Mr Bent, 46, told the court that he bought the house in 2006 and intended it to be held in trust for his daughter until she turned 18.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Clive Jones previously said his ruling meant that the property “fell outside the bankruptcy estate” and trustees, who administer Mr Bent’s estate, had “no interest” in it.

But the trustees are now appealing against the decision, saying that the judge was wrong.

Their barrister, Michael Horton KC, said in written submissions that the property “was understood to be the only significant asset in the bankrupt’s estate”.

Mr Bent, who is representing himself in court, with his former partner and Ms Bent’s mother, Kelly Clark, attended the start of the hearing on Monday.

The hearing before Mr Justice Edwin Johnson will conclude on Tuesday, with a judgment expected in writing at a later date.