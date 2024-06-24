Train cancellations up 8% in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train cancellations up 8% in a year

By Press Association
Train cancellations in England and Wales have risen by 8% in the past year, latest figures show (Alamy/PA)
Train cancellations in England and Wales have risen by 8% in the past year, latest figures show.

The equivalent of 249,133 trains were cancelled in the year to the end of March, according to Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data.

That is an average of 681 every day.

During the previous 12 months, the total was 230,799 at a daily average of 632.

The figures relate to what the rail industry describes as the cancellations score.

This counts each fully cancelled service as one cancellation, and each part-cancelled service as half a cancellation.

Average train fares rose by nearly 5% in England and Wales on March 3.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said: “We know how important reliability is to customers and apologise to everyone affected by cancelled services.

“Everyone across the railway is working hard to make sure that train services are reliable and punctual for passengers.

“This includes significant investment to improve infrastructure and rolling stock reliability.

“Train companies have worked hard to maintain as many services as possible, but cancellations or delays also can occur due to various factors; like weather and flooding, industrial action, infrastructure issues such as track or signalling faults, train faults and external incidents such as trespass.

“The railway continues to tackle these issues, and when train delays or cancellations do occur, we are proactively notifying passengers in advance and raising awareness of Delay Repay to simplify compensation claims for affected passengers.”

Meanwhile the i newspaper reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap plans to extend HS2 north of Birmingham could lead to higher fares on mainline services between London, Birmingham and Manchester.

It cited unnamed industry sources who believe this action will be needed to manage overcrowding.