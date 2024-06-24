Grade II-listed Gatcombe Park has been Anne’s home since 1976

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Grade II-listed Gatcombe Park has been Anne’s home since 1976

By Press Association
Gatcombe Park (Alamy/PA)
Gatcombe Park (Alamy/PA)

Gatcombe Park has served as the Princess Royal’s country home since 1976.

The Grade II-listed house outside the village of Minchinhampton in Gloucestershire was originally constructed in 1774 but was redesigned for economist David Ricardo around 1820, according to Historic England.

The late Queen’s only daughter was given Gatcombe Park as a wedding present for her first marriage by her mother in 1976.

The park’s former owner, former Conservative home secretary Lord Butler, reportedly sold it to the late Queen for a sum that would now be worth almost £6 million.

The manor is reported to have five bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory.

Anne’s two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, also have homes on the estate.

In March 2021, Zara gave birth to her baby son on the “bathroom floor” of her house on the estate.

Her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, broke the news on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, saying: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.

“Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.”

A crowd watches a man standing the backs of two horses
The Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 730-acre park is not normally open to the general public, except for the first weekend of August when it hosts the annual Festival of British Eventing.

The event – which has been running for 40 years – usually attracts top equestrian Olympians and tens of thousands of spectators, but this year organisers had to call it off because increasing costs made it “unfeasible” to run.

The event’s chairman, Anne’s ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, said in March: “Since Covid, costs, particularly insurance, have risen so much that the numbers no longer add up. It is an end of an era, the next 40 years of the sport will be different, let’s hope it can be equally special.”