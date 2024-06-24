Gareth Southgate backs England to deliver against Slovenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate backs England to deliver against Slovenia

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate is confident England will win their group (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate is confident England will deliver an improved performance against Slovenia as the Euro 2024 hopefuls look to top their group following days of scrutiny and criticism.

An unconvincing 1-0 victory against Serbia in their Group C opener was compounded by arguably their worst major tournament display under the former defender.

England were fortunate to escape with a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday, leading to widespread examination and analysis of a team that has hit back at ex-players in recent days.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have been among the most vocal critics and Southgate, who claims to be “oblivious” about such comments, says it is time the Euro 2020 runners-up do their talking on the field.

“We have had time on the training pitch and plenty of discussions with the players,” the England manager said on the eve of Tuesday’s group finale against Slovenia.

“Obviously whatever I say is fairly irrelevant. We have to go and produce it on the pitch.

“We’re very clear on where we need to be better. We haven’t hidden from that. I think we have a pretty open dialogue – the players, staff – and we’re all on the same page on that.

“The route forward was pretty simple to highlight. Of course, then we’ve got to go and deliver and I’m expecting that we will do that tomorrow.”

Southgate says there has been a “brutally honest” assessment about the need to kick on following their stumbling start to a tournament they remain among the favourites to win.

England will qualify for the round of 16 without kicking a ball if Albania fail to beat Spain, but they do not want to merely stumble through as one of the best third-placed sides.

“The mood’s very good,” Southgate said in Cologne. “We know that in the world we live in there will always be external noise, but external noise shouldn’t affect us.

“What’s important is the internal. We’re the only ones that can perform on the pitch, we’re the only ones that can work together to get those performances better. And performance is what we’re focusing on.

“The results have basically, pretty much put us in the next round already, and it’s now about can we win the group.

“But of course we want to hit a different level to the level that we’ve hit so far.

“The lead into this wasn’t straightforward, into the prep games, into the first two games, so there are some mitigating factors.

Luke Shaw in an England tracksuit
Luke Shaw will not feature despite being back in training (Adam Davy/PA)

“But we’re not hiding from anything and we’re not making any excuses at all. That’s not the culture we have as a group.

“There’s been a very honest appraisal of what we’ve done, and we’re very clear on where we need to be better and how we’re going to do that for tomorrow, which tactically is a different game anyway.

“But there’s some fundamentals of how we’ve played over a long period of time that we need we need to get back to.”

Southgate is not expected to make widespread changes despite their slow start to the tournament in Germany, with Conor Gallagher tipped to replace makeshift midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All 26 players trained ahead of the RheinEnergieStadion encounter, but left-back Luke Shaw will not feature as his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue continues cautiously.

“Luke’s the only one that is not really available,” Southgate said. “He’ll possibly change with the team tomorrow but he’s not quite ready to be involved in the game yet.”