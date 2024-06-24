London’s roads most congested in Europe for third year in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

London’s roads most congested in Europe for third year in a row

By Press Association
London’s roads have been ranked the most congested in Europe for the third year in a row (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s roads have been ranked the most congested in Europe for the third year in a row (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

London’s roads have been ranked the most congested in Europe for the third year in a row.

Drivers in the capital spent an average of 99 hours sitting in traffic in 2023, according to a report by traffic information supplier Inrix.

That was up from 97 hours in 2022 and was more than any other city in Europe, behind only New York and Mexico City worldwide.

The length of time lost to jams in London last year was 3% above pre-coronavirus levels.

London was ranked the world’s second most congested city in 2022.

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst and author of the report, said: “We are seeing travel return to pre-Covid levels.

“The UK and Europe have seen smaller increases in congestion this year than in other parts of the world which indicates that these countries have found their new travel norms.

“While London remains most impacted by congestion in the UK, its drop to third suggests that other large global cities have returned to pre-Covid levels of activity.

“As an indication of strong economic activity, increased congestion can be a positive sign for cities.”

Traffic on the A102 in London
Traffic on the A102 in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The report stated that a typical driver in the UK lost 61 hours due to traffic jams in 2023, up from 57 hours in the previous 12 months.

The 61 hours equates to a financial impact of £558, according to Inrix.

After London, the UK’s most congested urban areas were Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds and Wigan.