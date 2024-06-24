Julian Assange ‘to plead guilty in deal with US and return to Australia’

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is set to plead guilty in a deal with the US authorities and return to Australia, it has been reported.

According to the Associated Press, court papers filed by the US Justice Department show Assange is scheduled to appear in federal court to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defence information.

It followed the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He is expected to return to his home country of Australia after his plea and sentencing, scheduled for Wednesday morning local time in the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Western Pacific.

Assange has been in custody at HMP Belmarsh for more than five years as he fought a lengthy legal battle against his extradition to the United States.

The latest hearing of Assange’s appeal was scheduled to take place over two days starting on July 9 at the Royal Courts of Justice.