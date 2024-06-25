Family pay tribute to 57-year-old who died after attack at Chichester pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family pay tribute to 57-year-old who died after attack at Chichester pub

By Press Association
David Hallatt was described as an avid football and rock music fan in a statement released by his family (Family handout/PA)
David Hallatt was described as an avid football and rock music fan in a statement released by his family (Family handout/PA)

A 57-year-old man who died when he was attacked at a pub in Chichester “lived for his family”, his wife and daughters have said in tribute to him.

David Hallatt, a tiler from South Yorkshire, was pronounced deceased after attempts by police and paramedics to save his life following the incident at The Dolphin and Anchor pub in the West Sussex city on June 20.

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, has been charged with his murder.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24, and was remanded in custody until the next hearing at Lewes Crown Court.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “David Hallatt had been enjoying an evening with workmates at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, on Thursday 20 June when he was assaulted by a man not known to him.

“The incident occurred about 11pm, and despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The victim’s family said in a statement released through police: “David was so violently taken from us. He was married for 25 years with two young daughters, aged 20 and 22.

“He lived for his family, and he loved his work as a tiler travelling the country. He played the electric guitar and was an avid football and rock music fan.

“Forever in our broken hearts, Sadie (wife), and Rosie and Sally (daughters).”

A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident and has been released on conditional bail.

Police say they are also attempting to locate a third man suspected of affray.