Kenya police fire live bullets as protesters rally against proposed new taxes

By Press Association
Police in Kenya fired live ammunition at anti-government protesters in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday as thousands continued to rally demanding politicians vote against new taxes proposed in a controversial finance Bill (Andrew Kasuku/AP)
Police in Kenya fired live ammunition at anti-government protesters in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday as thousands continued to rally demanding politicians vote against new taxes proposed in a controversial finance Bill.

Two people died in protests last week but there were no immediate reports of any fresh casualties on Tuesday.

Medics set up emergency response temporary shelters in different cities with supplies donated by Kenyans.

The third round of protests took place as politicians vote on the finance Bill which would introduce new taxes, including an eco-levy that would raise the price of goods like sanitary towels and nappies.

A proposal to tax bread was removed after public outcry but demonstrators are still calling on Parliament not to pass the Bill.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission posted a video on social media of officers shooting at protesters, and said they would be held to account.

Addressing President William Ruto, the commission wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “The world is watching your descent into tyranny! Your regime’s actions is an assault on democracy. All those involved in the shooting – actively or passively – must be held to account.”

Kenya Law Society president Faith Odhiambo said on Tuesday that 50 Kenyans, including her personal assistant, have been “abducted” by people believed to be police officers.

She said there are instances of extrajudicial killings, police abductions, torture and people kept incommunicado for several days.

Some of those missing include those who were vocal in the ongoing demonstrations and were taken away from their homes, workplaces and public spaces in the run-up to Tuesday’s protests, according to civil society groups.

Police officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetangula on Tuesday directed the inspector-general of police to provide information on the whereabouts of those the opposition said were abducted by officers.

On Sunday, Mr Ruto said he was proud of the young people who had come out to exercise their democratic duty and said he would engage with them on their concerns.

Mr Ruto is currently attending an African Union retreat outside the capital.