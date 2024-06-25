Macron warns voters against far right and hard left ahead of crucial elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron warns voters against far right and hard left ahead of crucial elections

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned voters against choosing the far right or the hard left, ahead of Sunday’s first round of crucial parliamentary elections (Thibault Camus/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron is warning voters against choosing the far right or the hard left, asserting that their divisive policies increase the risk of political “conflict and civil war”, ahead of Sunday’s first round of crucial parliamentary elections.

Mr Macron said in an interview with podcast Generation Do It Yourself that both the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed bring bad responses to “real problems” because they “respond in some way by increasing conflict and civil war”.

He called snap elections following the defeat of his centrist alliance at European Union elections earlier this month.

Voters will choose politicians for the National Assembly in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.

“When you are fed up with everything, when daily life is hard, you can be tempted by extremes that have quicker solutions. But the solution will never lie in rejecting others,” Mr Macron said.

France Election
Far-right National Rally party president Jordan Bardella gives a press conference in Paris on Monday (Christophe Ena/AP)

He said the policies of the far-right National Rally, detailed by the party’s president, Jordan Bardella, on Monday, would “lead to civil war” and are “an impoverishment programme, because it’s several thousand euros in hidden taxes every day and an impossibility of paying pensions and paying employees well”.

The hard-left France Unbowed encourages tensions between communities for electoral purposes, he said, arguing that it also means “civil war” because it “reduces people to their religious or ethnic group”.

Polls show the outcome of the early election remains uncertain amid a complex voting system and potential alliances.

Mr Macron is aligned against both the National Rally and the New Popular Front, a coalition of far- to centre-left parties that includes France Unbowed.