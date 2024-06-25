London Marathon ballot results due out on Wednesday after record number applied

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

London Marathon ballot results due out on Wednesday after record number applied

By Press Association
The ballot results for the TCS London Marathon 2025 will be sent out on June 26 (PA)
London Marathon ballot applicants will find out on Wednesday if they have been lucky enough to get a place but many will be disappointed after a record 840,318 people entered the draw.

The number of hopefuls requesting a place for the 2025 event shot up by 261,944 (45.29%) on the previous record set by the 578,374 who entered the ballot for the 2024 marathon.

It is the first time in history that more than three quarters of a million people have applied to take part in a marathon, with applicants from the UK and across the world entering the draw for the TCS London Marathon on Sunday April 25 2025.

TCS London Marathon 2024
Those who are lucky in the ballot get a place at the TCS London Marathon start line in 2025 (PA)

Event director Hugh Brasher said: “There’s a record number of people anxiously awaiting tomorrow’s results and we wish everyone the very best of luck.

“For those who are successful, your journey to the 2025 TCS London Marathon begins tomorrow.

“With 10 months to go until Marathon Day, you have plenty of time to prepare and a great start would be the 2024 Vitality London 10,000 on Sunday September 22, which, just like the TCS London Marathon, finishes in front of Buckingham Palace, and offers runners of all abilities the chance to get to know the roads of the capital before next April.

“If you did not get the result you wanted, there are still plenty of ways you can be part of the historic 45th edition of the London Marathon by applying for a place to take part for one of the incredible charities with places in the event or by taking part in the TCS London Marathon #MyWay, which allows you to complete the marathon distance anywhere in the world on April 27.”

Pancreatic Cancer UK is the charity of the year for the 2025 marathon.

Since the first London Marathon in 1981, the event has raised more than £1.1 billion for charity.

In total there were 672,631 UK applications for 2025, with 50.33% from men, 49.03% from women and 0.64% from non-binary applicants.

A total of 167,687 non-UK residents applied in the international ballot.

More than 53,000 people finished the 26.2-mile course through the capital in 2024, with 44 Guinness World Records broken.

Places in the TCS London Marathon ballot draw are drawn at random. Applicants will be notified of their result by email.