Murder investigation launched after man dies and four other people hurt in fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Murder investigation launched after man dies and four other people hurt in fire

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene in Plascom Road in Wolverhampton (Jacob King/PA)
Emergency services at the scene in Plascom Road in Wolverhampton (Jacob King/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died and four other people were injured in a house fire in Wolverhampton in the early hours of the morning.

Five people were in the house, in Plascom Road, when the blaze broke out at around 1am on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

A man, aged 26, died in hospital while a 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition.

A woman aged 52 suffered life-changing burns and two other men, one in his 50s and a second in his 20s, have been discharged following treatment at hospital.

Two fire crew members standing beside a fire engine look at a burnt-out house in Wolverhampton
The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday (Jacob King/PA)

Superintendent Martin Hurcomb, of Wolverhampton Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in one person losing their life, and four others being hurt.

“We’re working flat out to understand what happened and why, and who was responsible.

“Forensic experts are examining the scene and the cordon is expected to remain in place for the rest of the day.

“Officers will be in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance while detectives are also in the area to speak to witnesses and gather CCTV.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 218 of June 25.