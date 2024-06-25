£2.4 million to repair leaking roof at Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2.4 million to repair leaking roof at Stormont

By Press Association
The Northern Ireland Assembly is facing a £2.4 million bill to repair the leaking roof in Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Northern Ireland Assembly is facing a £2.4 million bill to repair the leaking roof in Stormont.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone expressed his concern at seeing buckets of water in the middle of corridors in Parliament Buildings, describing the situation as “not ideal”.

On Tuesday, the Assembly Commission faced questions from DUP MLAs Harry Harvey and Keith Buchanan over plans for repair work.

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke answers a question on behalf of the Assembly Commission in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday (NI Assembly/PA)

Answering on behalf of the commission, DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said they understand it will cost an estimated £2.4 million to repair.

He told MLAs that work had been delayed while legal proceedings were issued against firms, and stressed they are taking the matter “extremely seriously”.

“Until recently, the Assembly Commission has refrained from undertaking a full range of remedial works based on advice that this could prejudice legal position of the commission,” he told MLAs.

“The Assembly Commission received advice in February this year due to the ongoing deterioration and associated health and safety concerns, and following the exchange of expert architect and engineer reports with the two defendants, the legal position had changed, and that the Assembly Commission could now undertake remedial work to address all of the defects.

“As a result, the Assembly Commission is now moving forward to appoint contractors under a construction and procurement delivery framework to undertake immediate health and safety repairs and to scope out the full range of remedial repairs required.

“The initial health and safety works will be carried out over the summer. The full remedial works will prevent any further deterioration, address the issues related to the damage to stonework, and will resolve the ongoing issues of water ingress within Parliament buildings.

“The Assembly Commission will continue its legal action to recover the full costs of these repairs.”

Mr Clarke said £2.4 million is the indicative cost for the necessary remedial work, but accurate costings will only be known when scoping requirements is finalised and tendered.

He said he hopes the full work will start “as soon as possible after the summer recess”.