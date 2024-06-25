Zara Tindall visits mother in hospital after head injuries incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zara Tindall visits mother in hospital after head injuries incident

By Press Association
Zara Tindall arrives at Southmead Hospital in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Zara Tindall arrives at Southmead Hospital in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Princess Royal has been visited in hospital by her daughter Zara Tindall after she suffered minor head injuries and a concussion thought to have been caused by a horse.

Mrs Tindall stayed at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon and left shortly before 5.30pm.

On arrival, she walked at pace to the main entrance wearing sunglasses and a blue denim shirt and shorts.

As she exited the building towards her Mercedes, she smiled at reporters and declined to comment on Anne’s condition with a wave.

The Olympic horsewoman and her brother, Peter Phillips, were on the estate when Anne was injured but it is not known who raised the alarm.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited the hospital for lunch earlier on Tuesday and said the princess “is fine”.

As he left the entrance at about 2pm, Anne’s husband said: “She’s doing fine, slow but sure.”

It was the first update on Anne’s condition since Monday when Buckingham Palace said she had suffered minor injuries to her head and concussion.

Asked if he had taken anything for the princess, Sir Tim said: “Just a few little treats from home.”

He was wearing an open-collar shirt and blazer, and carrying what appeared to be a blue cool bag.

He waved to reporters outside the hospital and put the bag in the rear seat of his Range Rover, before getting into the driver’s seat and driving away.

It is believed Anne, a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, was kicked by a horse while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday.

Emergency services and an air ambulance attended, and she was treated at the scene in Gloucestershire.

The princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital by road for tests, treatment and observation.

She was accompanied by Sir Tim, her second husband, whom she married in 1992.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence leaves Southmead Hospital after visiting his wife the Princess Royal
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence leaves Southmead Hospital (Ben Birchall)

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sent her their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

Although the cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, Anne’s medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It is understood the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park when the incident happened and no other individual is believed to have been involved.

As he left the building, Sir Tim shook hands with and spoke to Tony Hudgell, North Bristol NHS Trust’s director of operational estates and facilities.