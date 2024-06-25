Zara Tindall visits mother in hospital after head injuries incident

The Princess Royal has been visited in hospital by her daughter Zara Tindall after she suffered minor head injuries and a concussion thought to have been caused by a horse.

Mrs Tindall stayed at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon and left shortly before 5.30pm.

On arrival, she walked at pace to the main entrance wearing sunglasses and a blue denim shirt and shorts.

As she exited the building towards her Mercedes, she smiled at reporters and declined to comment on Anne’s condition with a wave.

The Olympic horsewoman and her brother, Peter Phillips, were on the estate when Anne was injured but it is not known who raised the alarm.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited the hospital for lunch earlier on Tuesday and said the princess “is fine”.

As he left the entrance at about 2pm, Anne’s husband said: “She’s doing fine, slow but sure.”

It was the first update on Anne’s condition since Monday when Buckingham Palace said she had suffered minor injuries to her head and concussion.

Asked if he had taken anything for the princess, Sir Tim said: “Just a few little treats from home.”

He was wearing an open-collar shirt and blazer, and carrying what appeared to be a blue cool bag.

He waved to reporters outside the hospital and put the bag in the rear seat of his Range Rover, before getting into the driver’s seat and driving away.

It is believed Anne, a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, was kicked by a horse while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday.

Emergency services and an air ambulance attended, and she was treated at the scene in Gloucestershire.

The princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital by road for tests, treatment and observation.

She was accompanied by Sir Tim, her second husband, whom she married in 1992.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence leaves Southmead Hospital (Ben Birchall)

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sent her their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

Although the cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, Anne’s medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It is understood the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park when the incident happened and no other individual is believed to have been involved.

As he left the building, Sir Tim shook hands with and spoke to Tony Hudgell, North Bristol NHS Trust’s director of operational estates and facilities.