Charles receives Japan’s highest honour as Emperor Naruhito makes state visit

The King has been presented with Japan’s highest honour – the Collar of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum.

Charles was awarded the accolade by Emperor Naruhito on the first day of the Japanese state visit to the UK, after the royal parties gathered for lunch at Buckingham Palace.

In return, the emperor was appointed to the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the highest order of chivalry in the UK.

Gifts were also exchanged, with Charles presenting the emperor with a bottle of artisanal, small batch release, single malt scotch whisky from the Japanese-owned Aberdeenshire distillery, Glen Garioch.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako of Japan, arrive for a tour of Westminster Abbey, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

To accompany the whisky was a pair of silver and gold beakers by British goldsmith House of Benney, commissioned to feature both the Imperial Seal and the King’s cypher.

The Queen presented Empress Masako with a handmade bespoke fan incorporating both Japanese and British good luck symbols.

It featured the Empress’s crimson “Ramanas” rose and the Queen’s cypher and was made with wood from the branch of a fallen British plane tree in St James’s Park, close to the Palace.

The guests also received a signed photograph of the King and Queen in a silver frame, and vice versa.

The King and Queen with Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako view a display of Japanese items from the royal collection at Buckingham Palace (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The empress presented Camilla with a Saga Nishiki brocade handbag.

Saga Nishiki is a Japanese traditional craft which was exhibited at the 1910 Japan-British Exhibition in London.

The King received a Wajima lacquerware Box from the emperor, who chose the gift in honour of those affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake which hit Japan at the start of the year.

A spokesperson for the Embassy of Japan in the UK said: “The Wajima lacquerware box presented to His Majesty The King was selected with His Majesty The Emperor’s thoughts on those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.”

Wajima-nuro is a traditional lacquerware method which originated around Wajima.

Wajima was one of the worst hit communities when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck on New Year’s Day 2024.

More than 200 people were killed and 49,000 homes were destroyed, leaving thousands homeless.