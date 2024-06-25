Marcel Sabitzer sinks Netherlands and takes Austria to the top of Group D

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marcel Sabitzer sinks Netherlands and takes Austria to the top of Group D

By Press Association
Marcel Sabitzer scored Austria’s winner against the Netherlands (Michael Kappeler/AP)
Marcel Sabitzer struck a later winner as Austria claimed a stunning 3-2 win over the Netherlands to snatch top spot in Euro 2024 Group D on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick’s well-organised side were twice pegged back in an entertaining contest in Berlin but Sabitzer had the final say 10 minutes from time.

A Donyell Malen own goal gave Austria an early lead with Romano Schmid putting them back in front after a Cody Gakpo leveller.

Memphis Depay looked to have salvaged a draw for the Netherlands (Petr David Josek/AP)

Memphis Depay scored the Netherlands’ second equaliser but it was not enough as Austria leapfrogged both them and France.

Austria earned reward for a bright start after just six minutes as Malen turned the ball into his own net from a low Alexander Prass cross.

Netherlands struggled to respond with Tijjani Reijnders slicing well wide and Malen badly spurning a chance to atone when he scuffed a shot.

Austria continued to look the more dangerous with Sabitzer having an effort blocked and forcing a save from Bart Verbruggen. Florian Grillitsch also tested the keeper before Marko Arnautovic fluffed a good chance.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman sent Xavi Simons on to reinvigorate his side after just 35 minutes and it paid off when his break lead to Gakpo’s fine equaliser.

The Dutch were not level for long as the impressive Schmid got on the end of a fine Grillitsch cross to power in a header, via a deflection.

The Netherlands pulled level again when Depay controlled a nod down from Wout Weghorst and fired in, with an initial ruling he handled being overturned by VAR.

Austria were not done and hit back once again as Sabitzer found space on the left of the area and then smashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.