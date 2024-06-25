Marcel Sabitzer sinks Netherlands and takes Austria to the top of Group D

Marcel Sabitzer struck a later winner as Austria claimed a stunning 3-2 win over the Netherlands to snatch top spot in Euro 2024 Group D on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick’s well-organised side were twice pegged back in an entertaining contest in Berlin but Sabitzer had the final say 10 minutes from time.

A Donyell Malen own goal gave Austria an early lead with Romano Schmid putting them back in front after a Cody Gakpo leveller.

Memphis Depay looked to have salvaged a draw for the Netherlands (Petr David Josek/AP)

Memphis Depay scored the Netherlands’ second equaliser but it was not enough as Austria leapfrogged both them and France.

Austria earned reward for a bright start after just six minutes as Malen turned the ball into his own net from a low Alexander Prass cross.

Netherlands struggled to respond with Tijjani Reijnders slicing well wide and Malen badly spurning a chance to atone when he scuffed a shot.

Austria continued to look the more dangerous with Sabitzer having an effort blocked and forcing a save from Bart Verbruggen. Florian Grillitsch also tested the keeper before Marko Arnautovic fluffed a good chance.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman sent Xavi Simons on to reinvigorate his side after just 35 minutes and it paid off when his break lead to Gakpo’s fine equaliser.

The Dutch were not level for long as the impressive Schmid got on the end of a fine Grillitsch cross to power in a header, via a deflection.

The Netherlands pulled level again when Depay controlled a nod down from Wout Weghorst and fired in, with an initial ruling he handled being overturned by VAR.

Austria were not done and hit back once again as Sabitzer found space on the left of the area and then smashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.