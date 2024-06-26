What the papers say – June 26 By Press Association June 26 2024, 7:12am June 26 2024, 7:12am Share What the papers say – June 26 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/5022364/what-the-papers-say-june-26/ Copy Link A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA) The betting scandal engulfing Westminster continues to dominate the nation’s front pages. The Times, The Guardian, the Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph report that both a Cabinet minister and a Labour candidate are the latest to get drawn in to the controversy. The Times: Labour man suspended for betting on election: #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zsdnu1XU6d— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 The Guardian: Fifth Tory faces investigation aselection betting scandal grows #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cZZqXss99e— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 Financial Times: Labour dragged into betting scandalafter candidate backs himself to lose #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CR7i1FWGFx— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 The Daily Telegraph: Cabinet minister claimed he won £2k on election bet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jQoFXEctUo— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 The Daily Mail leads on an interview with Sir Keir Starmer, who told readers that they were right to reject his party back in 2019 – but Labour has now changed. Daily Mail: Starmer: Mail readers were RIGHT about Labour in 2019… that’s why we’ve changed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IxdnLTtWsS— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s pledge to end battles to nab GP appointments for Britons as the NHS continues to wheeze along. Daily Mirror: We'll end 8am GP scamble #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C9l4oFQaju— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 The Daily Express reports on Nigel Farage, who says he is sick of watching British pounds vanish across the channel to France. Daily Express: Farage – UK must end funding France #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QSjScSEoRr— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 The Metro also splashes on a foreign tale, running with Julian Assange, who has now been freed after a lengthy legal battle. Metro: Freed Assange is owing home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4ULQBm6DVj— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024 Lastly, the Daily Star reports that an asteroid colliding with Earth would most likely wipe out human-kind, according to Nasa scientists. Daily Star: Armageddon outta here #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/D9TrDz8X8D— George Mann (@sgfmann) June 25, 2024