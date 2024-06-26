‘Jokey’ messages to private groups lawful, High Court told in ex-Pcs’ appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Jokey’ messages to private groups lawful, High Court told in ex-Pcs’ appeal

By Press Association
Jonathon Cobban arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London for an earlier hearing
Sending “jokey” messages to a closed group of people who will not be offended by them is lawful, the High Court has heard in the appeal of two former police officers who shared “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens.

Former Pcs Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders were each given a three-month jail sentence for sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard in November 2022 that the men joked about raping a female colleague, talked about tasering children and people with disabilities, and displayed racist views in the group chat called “Bottle and Stoppers” which included Couzens.

The messages were discovered after Couzens’ devices were searched after his arrest for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in March 2020.

At the High Court on Wednesday, lawyers for Cobban and Borders – who were granted bail after their sentencing – brought an appeal against their convictions which was opposed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nicholas Yeo, for the two men, told judges that the offence they were convicted of “does not extend to private consensual messaging” and is instead aimed at messages “that would not be welcomed by the addressee”.

He said: “If one looks at the word indecent, it would be absurd to conclude that it applies to wanted indecent messages.”

The barrister added: “Messages between partners to the extent that it was indecent would be an offence … The entirety of internet pornography would be an offence.”

Mr Yeo continued in written submissions: “It is lawful to send jokey, bombastic and iconoclastic messages to a closed group of people who will not be grossly offended thereby.”

He later told the hearing that the “necessity” of regulating public or targeted statements is different from private, consensual messages.

Joel Borders leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court wearing green jacket and medical mask and carrying holdall alongside woman in medical mask
Former Metropolitan Police officer Joel Borders leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Jocelyn Ledward KC, for the DPP, said there were no errors of law in the previous judge’s decision-making and that the men’s argument over the law is “fundamentally misconceived”.

She said in written submissions: “The provision is not exclusively concerned with protecting people from receipt of unsolicited messages of the proscribed character, but is rather aimed at ensuring propriety in communications over electronic public networks.”

The court was told that in one exchange, Borders wrote: “I can’t wait to get on guns so I can shoot some c*** in the face!”

In another, Cobban joked about sexually abusing domestic violence survivors whom he said “love it… that’s why they are repeat victims more often than not”.

Ms Ledward said the messages “unambiguously denigrated, belittled, maligned and marginalised certain sections of society”.

She continued: “The appellants self-evidently did intend their ‘jokes’ to be grossly offensive to those to whom they related, ie female victims of serious sexual offences, victims of domestic abuse, people with Down syndrome, ethnic minorities, and gay people.

“Indeed, it was the very fact that the jokes targeted such vulnerable members of society that, in the appellants’ view, rendered them ‘darkly humorous’.”

Both men were given dismissal notices following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation and added to the College of Policing barred list.

The hearing before the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr and Mr Justice Saini is due to conclude on Wednesday with a decision expected at a later date.