Anne recovering slowly and will be out ‘when she’s ready’, says husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Anne recovering slowly and will be out ‘when she’s ready’, says husband

By Press Association
The Princess Royal was visited by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Princess Royal was visited by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Princess Royal is “recovering slowly”, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said, as he left hospital after visiting Anne following her third night in hospital.

The King’s sister, 73, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries when she was struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Sir Tim emerged from the main Brunel building at Southmead just before 2pm on Wednesday after spending two and a half hours with his wife.

The Princess Royal on horseback
The Princess Royal on horseback during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked whether she would be leaving hospital the same day, he said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”

Anne’s concussion has meant precise details of the incident are not clear.

The princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Sir Tim drove himself to the main entrance in a Range Rover shortly after 11.30am, having also spent time with his wife on Tuesday and accompanying her when she was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence walking with a bag
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence took some ‘treats from home’ to Anne on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

He carried a small navy blue day bag both when he entered and left.

Anne is a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Dubbed the King’s right-hand woman, she is a seen as the hardest working royal and known for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

Sir Tim said on Tuesday that the princess was “doing fine, slow but sure”. He was seen carrying a cool bag as he revealed he had taken her a “few little treats from home”.

The Princess Royal arriving by carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, in June
The Princess Royal, who is being treated in hospital, is a key member of the King’s slimmed down working monarchy (John Walton/PA)

Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, also travelled to see her the same day.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital following the incident, but she actually travelled by road after being treated by emergency services on site.

Sir Tim has thanked the doctors, nurses and emergency crew for their help, saying both he and Anne were “profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene”.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal,” he added.