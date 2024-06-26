Large fire breaks out at tower block in Surrey town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Large fire breaks out at tower block in Surrey town centre

By Press Association
The fire broke out at a tower block in Staines-upon-Thames on Wednesday (Travelwithdan/PA)
The fire broke out at a tower block in Staines-upon-Thames on Wednesday (Travelwithdan/PA)

Firefighters are tackling a large fire which has broken out at a tower block in a Surrey town centre.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said they received reports of the fire, located at a former multi-storey car park on Elmsleigh Road in Staines-upon-Thames, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, the fire service said the blaze was “now under control and all people are accounted for”.

The fire service are continuing to urge people to avoid the area where possible and are asking residents to keep their windows closed.

Footage of the fire on X shows a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

The fire service wrote on X: “We received a call this afternoon around 12.30pm to a report of a fire at the former Tothill Car Park, Elmsleigh Road, Staines-upon-Thames.

“Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire. Please can you avoid the area if possible and we ask residents to keep their windows shut.”

In an update posted at around 2pm, they added: “This fire is now under control and all people are accounted for.

“Please stay away from the area for some more time, if possible, whilst we continue our work here.

“Thanks to staff and partners who have supported at this incident.”