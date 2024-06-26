Large fire breaks out at tower block in Surrey town centre

Firefighters are tackling a large fire which has broken out at a tower block in a Surrey town centre.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said they received reports of the fire, located at a former multi-storey car park on Elmsleigh Road in Staines-upon-Thames, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, the fire service said the blaze was “now under control and all people are accounted for”.

We received a call this afternoon around 12.30pm to a report of a fire at the former Tothill Car Park, Elmsleigh Road, Staines-upon-Thames. Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire. Please can you avoid the area if possible and we ask residents to keep their windows shut. pic.twitter.com/MsqYwHEydD — Surrey Fire & Rescue Service (@SurreyFRS) June 26, 2024

The fire service are continuing to urge people to avoid the area where possible and are asking residents to keep their windows closed.

Footage of the fire on X shows a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

