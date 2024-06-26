China tech support for Russia amid Ukraine war ‘major mistake’ – US ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China tech support for Russia amid Ukraine war ‘major mistake’ – US ambassador

By Press Association
The US ambassador made the remarks in Shanghai (AP)
China’s support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine through the provision of technology for missiles and other weaponry is a “major mistake”, US ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns has said.

In a speech in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai, Mr Burns also said Russia’s invasion, now in its third year, had become an “existential crisis” in Europe.

He said that despite its claims of neutrality, China has sided with Russia, providing a range of technologies.

“We think it’s a major mistake to allow Chinese companies, by the thousands, to be sending so many components, technology components, microprocessors (and) nitrocellulose to Russia to reinforce and strengthen the defence industrial base of the Russian Federation for this brutal war,” Mr Burns added.

China “is not neutral, but has effectively sided with Russia in this war”, the ambassador said, adding that the decision directly contradicted China’s long-standing insistence on “sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The US ambassador speaks with dignitaries
Mr Burns delivered the Barnett-Oksenberg Lecture on Sino-American Relations hosted by Amcham Shanghai (AP)

The Chinese government insists it does not provide direct military aid to Russia but has maintained strong trade ties throughout the conflict, along with visits between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing is also a major purchaser of Russian oil and gas, providing a lifeline for Moscow’s war economy which is under international sanctions. Prior to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia signed an agreement vowing a limitless friendship.

China has refused to refer to the invasion as such and has blamed Nato for provoking Mr Putin.

There was no immediate Chinese reaction to Mr Burns’ remarks, which came during a seminar on China-US relations centred on the life of Henry Kissinger, who died last year.

Relations between Washington and Beijing remain fraught over trade, territorial disputes and the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan. The US maintains close political and military relations with Taiwan despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties in deference to Beijing.

China claims the island as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. It has threatened in recent days to hunt down “hardcore” supporters of the island’s continued independence and sentence them to death.

There was no indication how it intends to act on the threat.