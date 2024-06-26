Signs of beavers living by Dorset river confirmed by wildlife trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Signs of beavers living by Dorset river confirmed by wildlife trust

By Press Association
Eurasian beavers have been found to be living on the River Stour in Dorset (James Burland/Dorset Wildflife Trust/PA)

Beavers have been found to be living on the River Stour in Dorset in the latest sign of a comeback by the dam-making mammal.

Dorset Wildlife Trust has confirmed that a recently planted tree had been felled by a beaver although it was unable to determine how many were living in the area.

A beaver-felled tree by Dorset River, the latest sign of a comeback by the dam-making mammal confirming that beavers are living in the area (Colleen Smith-Moore/Dorset Wildlife Trust/PA)

A spokesman said: “Recent evidence indicates that beavers are now living on the River Stour in Dorset.

“Beaver feeding signs have been discovered in several areas along the Stour and are a clear sign that beavers are present along the river, but in unknown numbers and distribution.

“One discovery by a member of the public came from the banks of the River Stour near Gillingham.

“The interesting find was on a section of riverbank where Gillingham Action for Nature Group (Gang) had previously participated in some tree planting.

“One of the trees, planted around 13 years ago, was discovered felled and Dorset Wildlife Trust were called to verify the field sign and confirmed it was the work of a beaver.”

The spokesman said that Eurasian beavers were making a comeback in the UK and in October 2022 they were officially recognised as a resident native species in England once again and afforded European protective status having previously been hunted to extinction more than 400 years ago.

He added: “The origin of the beavers in the Dorset Stour is unknown, although there are beavers living in neighbouring river catchments to the north in Somerset and animals could have made their way through the landscape.”

Bob Messer, co-ordinator of Gang said: “It’s very exciting to find one of the 40 native black poplar we planted in 2011 felled by a beaver and to see other beaver signs in our local nature reserve managed by Gang.

“Beavers are the original coppicers who promote much-needed diversity amongst tree growth and it’s great encouragement for our conservation work.
“We have had talks about the positive effects of beavers on wildlife from research on the River Otter catchment in Devon. We can now dream of the same effects here in North Dorset.”

The Trust spokesman said that a Beaver Management Group had been set up to help local residents cope with any conflicts created by the presence of beavers which are seen as a “keystone species” whose natural habitats can benefit other wildlife.

Dorset Wildlife Trust’s Rivers Conservation Officer, Steve Oliver said: “We should have all grown up alongside beavers, but sadly we haven’t. Beaver Management Groups provide important initial support to communities who are learning to live alongside beavers once again.”