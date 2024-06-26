Dead XL bully found locked inside cage in canal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dead XL bully found locked inside cage in canal

By Press Association
A dead XL Bully-type dog was found dead inside a metal cage floating in a canal, the RSPCA have said. (RSPCA/PA)
A dead XL bully has been found dead inside a cage in a canal in Birmingham, sparking an RSPCA investigation.

The brown XL bully type, an adult unneutered male aged between one and two years old, was found inside a metal cage in the water in Crawford Street in Saltley on Friday, the RSPCA said.

RSPCA officers were called to the scene by police and scanned the dog, who was microchipped as “puppy 8” with contact details for an address in West Bromwich.

The RSPCA say they cannot rule out the possibility that the dog was alive and thrown into the canal to drown (RSPCA/PA)

When the address was visited by RSPCA officers, the occupants were said to be shocked and confirmed they had had a litter of puppies which they had sold on and did not have any contact details for the new owner.

Inspector Laura Brewerton has launched an investigation into the dog’s suspicious death.

She said: “We currently don’t know the circumstances around this dog’s death but it’s incredibly concerning that he was found shut inside this crate floating in the water and we can’t rule out the possibility that he was thrown into the canal alive and left to drown, which is horrific.

“We’re now investigating this heartbreaking incident and we’d urge anyone who recognises this dog or who saw anything suspicious in this area on Friday – or the days before – to get in touch with us. This can be done anonymously.”

An investigation has been launched in the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death (RSPCA/PA)

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message quoting reference 1288402.

Since February 1, it has been a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

In January, the RSPCA said it had seen a series of “heartbreaking” cases of animals being given up or abandoned in the wake of the Government’s move to ban the breed.