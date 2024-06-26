Kenya’s president says he will not sign finance bill that led to protests

Kenyan president William Ruto says he will not sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes a day after protesters stormed parliament and several people were shot dead.

The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt.

Kenyans said the bill caused economic pain as millions struggle to get by.

The chaos on Tuesday led Kenya’s government to deploy the military, and Mr Ruto called protesters’ actions “treasonous”.

It was the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades.

The president says the bill caused “widespread dissatisfaction” and he has listened to the people.