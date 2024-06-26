In Pictures: Beachgoers and Glastonbury revellers make most of hot weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Beachgoers and Glastonbury revellers make most of hot weather

By Press Association
Visitors to Blackpool beach in Lancashire enjoyed putting their feet in the water (Wednesday June 26, 2024/PA)
Visitors to Blackpool beach in Lancashire enjoyed putting their feet in the water (Wednesday June 26, 2024/PA)

As temperatures forecast to hit scorching 31C peaks in parts of the UK this week continued, people took to the Lancashire seaside resort of Blackpool to cool off and enjoy the warm weather.

Elsewhere, the gates to Glastonbury Festival opened for the 2024 celebration of performing arts and music, with revellers deploying umbrellas and fans to mitigate the high temperatures.

People walking on Blackpool beach in Lancashire
People took advantage of the fine weather to enjoy a stroll along Blackpool beach (Peter Byrne/PA)
A young girl has a donkey ride on Blackpool beach in Lancashire
One youngster opted for a donkey ride along the Lancashire resort instead (Peter Byrne/PA)
People sat in deckchairs on Blackpool beach in Lancashire
Some others took a more sedentary approach (Peter Byrne/PA)
Revellers arrive at Castle Cary train station as they make their way off the platform and onto the buses that will shuttle them to Glastonbury Festival
Meanwhile, in Somerset, revellers made their way out of Castle Cary train station and onto buses to shuttle them to the Glastonbury Festival site (Ben Birchall/PA)
Festivalgoers during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Some Worthy Farm festivalgoers improvised with umbrellas to shield them from the sun (Yui Mok/PA)
Festivalgoers with a fan and a parasol during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Some festivalgoers arrived prepared with fans and parasols (Yui Mok/PA)
A festivalgoer uses a portable fan during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Portable fans were popular as well (Yui Mok/PA)
A festivalgoer applies suncream at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
One organised festivalgoer remembered to apply suncream (Yui Mok/PA)
A person washing their hair during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Another kept both cool and clean washing their hair (Yui Mok/PA)
A field of poppies in flower in Great Massingham, Norfolk
Meanwhile, a field in Great Massingham, Norfolk, rewilded by its landowner played host to a sea of red poppies (Joe Giddens/PA)