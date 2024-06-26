Met Office records hottest day of year with high of 30.3C at Heathrow Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Office records hottest day of year with high of 30.3C at Heathrow Airport

By Press Association
Members of the public enjoy the summer sun in Green Park in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office said, with a high of 30.3C recorded at Heathrow Airport.

The previous hottest day of the year was Tuesday, which saw a high of 30C recorded in Chertsey in Surrey.

It comes as the NHS said visits to its online heat exhaustion advice page have soared in the past 48 hours.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said the last time 30c was recorded in the UK was on September 10 last year.

The NHS said visits to its online heat exhaustion advice page have soared in the past 48 hours (Jacob King/PA)

She said the weather would remain warm across much of the UK on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we’ve got a bit of patchy light rain moving eastward across England and Wales,” she said

“It’s still going to be warm ahead of that though, especially across the South East, so temperatures tomorrow probably could peak at around 27 or 28C.

“Further towards the north, actually it’s going to be feeling cool.”

The Met Office warned that it will be “unseasonably windy” in the northern half of the UK on Thursday, with gales affecting coasts and hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Inland gusts of 30 to 35mph are also forecast in northern England and north Wales.

Ms Chalk said the weather would begin to become wetter and cooler as we head through Thursday and into Friday.

“We’ve got a low pressure system coming into the North West,” she said.

“That’s going to bring windy conditions and some rain and showers – so make the most of the heat today and tomorrow.”

“As we go into Friday we will see bright and breezy conditions in the north, while showers are going to be focused across Scotland.”

She said the weather would remain relatively warm with highs of around 24-25C through the weekend.

Ms Chalk added that the northwestern UK is expected to see some rain on Saturday, with much of the UK experiencing cloud and patchy rain on Sunday.

The NHS said the number of people seeking heat advice on its website has “skyrocketed” since a yellow heat health alert covering most of the country came into force on Monday.

Figures from NHS England, which runs the NHS website, show that on June 24 and 25 there were 28,116 visits to the heat exhaustion page, compared with 13,598 over June 22 and June 23 – a 107% increase.