Ex-Jackass star Bam Margera handed probation after plea over family altercation

By Press Association
Bam Margera (Yui Mok/PA)
Bam Margera (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Jackass star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct over an altercation at his home near Philadelphia.

Margera, 44, had been charged with assaulting his brother and making threats to other family members during what the brother called a “frightening and unpredictable” two-week visit home last year.

The plea ends a long legal case that spun out of his stay at the Chester County home known as Castle Bam.

At a hearing last year, Margera told the judge he was getting drug and alcohol treatment.

Jess Margera, at the same court hearing, called his brother “a good dude when he’s not messed up” but said he had exhibited troubling behaviour for two decades and, while home, had been awake for days.

Jess Margera suffered a ruptured eardrum in the altercation, while Margera’s girlfriend called police when he kicked in her bedroom door, the brother testified.

Defence lawyer William J Brennan said Margera pleaded guilty to two summary offences, and is now clean, sober and productive a year after the arrest.

“You can really say he won his case before today just by turning his life around,” Mr Brennan said.