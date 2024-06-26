Pill that releases tiny robots into the gut could treat IBD – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pill that releases tiny robots into the gut could treat IBD – study

By Press Association
The researchers are now focusing on translating their microrobot treatment into human studies (David Davies/PA)
A pill that releases tiny robots into the gut could help to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), experts say.

The experimental treatment significantly reduced symptoms of the condition and promoted the healing of damaged colon tissue without causing toxic side effects, when tested in mice.

The micro robots are packed inside a liquid capsule which stays intact in the acidic environment of the stomach, but dissolves upon reaching the neutral environment of the colon.

Engineers at the University of California San Diego, in the US, say this ensures the tiny robots are selectively released where they are needed most.

Joseph Wang, professor at the Aiiso Yufeng Li Family Department of Chemical and Nano Engineering at the university, said: “We can direct the micro robots to the diseased location without affecting other organs.

“In this way, we can minimise toxicity.”

The micro robots in the pill are made of inflammation-fighting nanoparticles chemically attached to green algae cells.

These tiny particles absorb and neutralise pro-inflammatory proteins in the gut.

Meanwhile, the green algae use their natural swimming abilities to efficiently distribute the nanoparticles throughout the colon, speeding up the removal of the proteins to help heal inflamed tissue.

According to the researchers, the “beauty” of the approach is that it is drug-free, and the natural cell membrane is used to absorb and neutralise pro-inflammatory proteins.

When given to the mice through the mouth, the treatment reduced faecal bleeding, improved stool consistency, reversed IBD-induced weight loss and reduced inflammation in the colon, all without apparent side effects, researchers say.

The researchers are now focusing on translating their micro robot treatment into human studies.

The findings are published in the Science Robotics journal.