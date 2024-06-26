Amazon crosses two trillion dollars in stock market value for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazon crosses two trillion dollars in stock market value for the first time

By Press Association
Electric delivery vans leave the Amazon warehouse in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Electric delivery vans leave the Amazon warehouse in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon.com has surpassed two trillion dollars (£1.59 trillion) in market value for the first time in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

The push higher for Amazon’s stock market valuation comes a little more than a week after Nvidia hit three trillion dollars and briefly became the most valuable company on Wall Street.

Nvidia’s chips are used to power many AI application and its valuation has soared as a result.

Amazon has also been making big investments in AI as global interest has grown in the technology.

Most of the company’s focus has been on business-focused products, including AI models and a chatbot called Q, which Amazon makes available to businesses that use its cloud computing unit AWS.

In April, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that AI capabilities have re-accelerated AWS’ growth and that it was on pace for 100 billion dollars in annual revenue.

The unit had slowed down in growth last year as companies cut down on costs amid high inflation.

The tech giant has also invested four billion dollars in the San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic to develop so-called foundation models that underpin the generative AI systems.

Amazon also makes and designs its own AI chips.