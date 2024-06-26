Adam Kay urges next government and junior doctors to ‘sit down and work it out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Adam Kay urges next government and junior doctors to ‘sit down and work it out’

By Press Association
The comedian and former doctor said ‘there is no way through other than coming to an agreement’ (Lucy North/PA)

The next government and junior doctors must “sit down and work it out” with a view to ending strikes, former doctor and author Adam Kay has urged.

Mr Kay, who turned his collection of diary entries during his medical training into bestselling book This Is Going To Hurt, which was later adapted into a TV miniseries, warned medics are leaving the UK for better prospects elsewhere.

“My support is is absolutely there for every single NHS worker to get fair pay,” he told the PA news agency.

“I particularly relate to the junior doctors. When I was working in the NHS as a junior doctor, I was earning over 30% more in real terms than doctors doing exactly the same job today.

“They’ve talked about pay equality or pay restoration rather than pay rise, because it just feels unfair on a basic level.

“If I go on Twitter, and I support the junior doctors, some Twitter contrarian will reply to say, ‘well, if you don’t like it, leave’, and that’s exactly the problem, because people are leaving.

“The NHS isn’t its buildings and its CT scanners and its bedpans, the NHS is the people who work there. And there will get a point where the NHS cannot function.

Adam Kay backs a 10-year, £40 million programme to bolster innovation in the NHS (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I mean, hugely worrying numbers about the proportion of doctors who are intending to leave in the next 12 months – something has to change.”

The comments come as junior doctors in England prepare to go on strike.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) will walk out at 7am on June 27 until 7am on July 2, just days before the General Election.

Mr Kay called on the next government to sit down with unions and make an agreement to end the dispute.

He told PA: “Hopefully, the change of guards, which is almost inevitably coming in in the coming weeks, will understand that there is no way through other than coming to an agreement with the junior doctors, whatever that agreement looks like.

“There needs to be an agreement and both sides need to sit down and work it out.”

But he added that resolving strikes was just “part” of the work that needed to be done to resolve issues facing the health service.

“That’s important,” he said. “Particularly for my former colleagues working there.

“But I don’t think anyone can pretend that the NHS is in a good place at the moment. And I don’t think that the last 14 years have been good for the NHS.

“And so what we’re looking at at the moment is more promises. And so I don’t believe anything until I see it happen. But from my point of view, it can’t get any worse.”

It comes as Mr Kay backs a 10-year, £40 million programme to bolster innovation in the NHS.

Junior doctors and members of the BMA on a picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, in January (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The initiative, by NHS Charities Together, will initially invest in projects that aim to tackle health inequalities facing children and young people.

Mr Kay said: “If you’re born today in one postcode compared to another postcode, it has a huge impact on life expectancy.

“I think there’s a difference of 18 years between richest and poorest in terms of when your good health ends. And I just find that heart-breaking.

“It’s something that isn’t unique to this country and it’s not unique to this time, but everyone’s talked about forever and no-one has really got a handle on.”

He added: “Sadly, public health investment is one of the first things that goes when you’re tightening the belt. And it is the answer to keeping people out of primary and secondary care.”