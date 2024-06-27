Neil Young and Crazy Horse reveal ‘big unplanned break’ from tour due to illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse reveal ‘big unplanned break’ from tour due to illness

By Press Association
Neil Young performing at British Summer Time in Hyde Park, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Neil Young performing at British Summer Time in Hyde Park, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have postponed their remaining Love Earth Tour dates due to illness hitting “a couple of us”.

The musicians announced the cancellation of their upcoming US shows in a post shared on Young’s official website.

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop,” the statement said.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Neil Young and Crazy Horse perform live (Alberto Giacomazzi/Alamy)

“We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.

“We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!

“We know many of you made travel plans and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

The statement thanked fans for their “understanding and patience”, suggesting that health is a number one priority.

“We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us,” the statement added, signed off by frontman Young, guitarist Micah Nelson, drummer Ralph Molina and bassist Billy Talbot.

The band did not indicate which members of the group had fallen ill or which dates would be rescheduled.

It comes after the group announced in May that several shows were being postponed “due to illness”.

The Love Earth Tour kicked off in April in San Diego, California.