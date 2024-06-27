More than a quarter of cars have dangerous tyres – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a quarter of cars have dangerous tyres – study

By Press Association
More than a quarter of cars have tyres in a dangerous condition, according to new research (Halfords/PA)
More than a quarter of cars have tyres in dangerous condition, according to new research.

Motoring services company Halfords, which conducted the research, is calling for mechanics who discover illegal tyres to be forced by law to upload vehicle registration plates onto a database used by police forces.

Earlier this month Halfords technicians checked more than 6,000 tyres on a random selection of 1,527 vehicles parked in long-term car parks at Edinburgh, Gatwick and Manchester airports, in partnership with car park operator NCP.

More than 25% of the vehicles had at least one tyre that was damaged, cracked, bulging or so worn it needed immediate replacement.

Flyers were left on windscreens to indicate that a vehicle’s tyres had been checked and whether further action was needed.

Halfords estimates dangerous tyres are a contributory factor in crashes resulting in around 7,475 deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads each year, which is four times more than incidents where drink-driving is to blame.

The company’s chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “This is the deadly legacy of the cost-of-living crisis.

“The tyre replacement cycle is a long way behind where it was prior to the pandemic as people continue to struggle with household bills.

“People are making tough choices about how they spend their money and unfortunately, road safety is taking a back seat right now.

“Police forces are very stretched, and officers often don’t have the tools they need to identify tyre defects when they attend incidents.

“As a result, there are many accidents caused by dangerous tyres which don’t get captured in the official statistics.”

Halfords financial results
The UK’s largest ever tyre safety census checked the condition of more than 6,000 tyres (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

The most recent Department for Transport figures show tyre defects were at least partly responsible for collisions resulting in 147 deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads in 2022.

Halfords has pledged to donate tyre tread depth gauges to police forces across the UK so they are in every patrol car in an effort to boost data collection and enforcement.

The company said it is doing “all it can to make staying safe on the road affordable”, such as by expanding the range of tyres it sells to “suit all budgets” and introduced a buy now, pay later option.

Mr Stapleton said he wants the next government to “put a big emphasis on road safety”.

He went on: “That could mean an awareness campaign, but we also want to see major action on enforcement.

“For example, we have a farcical situation right now whereby a vehicle can come into a garage, be found to have illegal tyres or brakes, and yet there is nothing to stop it from being driven away.

“One solution would be for all garages to be mandated to upload registration numbers of offending vehicles to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system used by police forces.”

ANPR involves cameras reading registration plates and checking them against database records.

Police officers are alerted when a vehicle should be stopped.