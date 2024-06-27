Charles and Camilla bid farewell to the Emperor and Empress of Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles and Camilla bid farewell to the Emperor and Empress of Japan

By Press Association
King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave and smile as they formally bid farewell to Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan as they leave Buckingham Palace, on the final day of their state visit to the UK (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King and Queen kissed the Emperor and Empress of Japan goodbye as their official three-day state visit drew to a close.

Charles and Camilla bid farewell to their guests on the steps of Buckingham Palace after the foreign head of state and his wife had spent the past few days touring the capital.

The closeness of their friendship was shown when the King and Queen kissed Empress Masako with Camilla repeating the goodbye gesture for Emperor Naruhito, kissing him on both cheeks, while Charles warmly shook his hand.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla formally bid farewell to Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King and the emperor socialised when the Japanese monarch studied at Oxford University in the 1980s with the two men enjoying opera and fly fishing together.

Charles hosted a state banquet for his guests on Tuesday evening and in a speech praised the close bond between the UK and Japan, and told the emperor their “shared values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law” were more important than ever.

As the state limousine carrying Japan’s head of state and his wife pulled away, the King and Queen waved them goodbye.

The King and Emperor have known each other for many decades (Chris Jackson/PA)

Later the emperor will travel to Windsor Castle to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her final resting place, the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel in the grounds of the royal residence.

The initial invitation for the emperor to make a state visit to the UK was made by the late Queen but the trip was postponed due to the Covid pandemic and Elizabeth died in September 2022.

The emperor will also visit Kew Gardens in west London where he will visit the temperate house and learn about the Millennium Seed Bank project and a Bonsai sculpture installation.