Police clash with protesters in Kenya as military patrols the streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police clash with protesters in Kenya as military patrols the streets

By Press Association
Army soldiers patrol around Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)
Army soldiers patrol around Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

Kenyan police on Thursday clashed with protesters in Nairobi ahead of planned protests against a controversial finance Bill, despite the president’s decision not to sign it after the plans sparked deadly chaos in Nairobi and saw protesters storming and burning part of the parliament building.

Protesters who said last week that they would march to the State House on Thursday say they still do not trust President William Ruto, who has said the tax hikes would be withdrawn and budget cuts would be made.

Police have hurled tear gas canisters at groups of protesters attempting to congregate within the central business district. The military has been patrolling the city despite a court order that suspended their deployment to support police during the protests.

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday urged the young protesters to call off planned protests and give dialogue a chance.

The leaderless movement began online with young people demanding that legislators reject the proposed tax hikes. It later morphed into calls for the president’s resignation after the Bill was passed.

Kenyan President William Ruto gives an address at the State House in Nairobi
William Ruto has been embraced by the US as a welcome, stable partner in Africa (Patrick Ngugi/AP)

On Tuesday thousands of protesters stormed Kenya’s parliament, burning parts of the building and sending politicians fleeing. Police opened fire and at least 22 people were reportedly killed in the chaos.

Activists were divided about the agenda of Thursday’s protests. One protester, Boniface Mwangi, urged others to peacefully march to a road where protesters were killed to pay their respects.

“Invasion of the State House isn’t a solution,” he wrote on X.

But Francis Gaitho, one of the many activists mobilising for the protests online, insisted that young people should march to the State House.

Protesters scatter as police spray a water cannon at them in Kenya
Protesters scatter as police spray a water cannon at them in Kenya during a protest earlier this week (Brian Inganga/AP)

Activists and others warned the stakes were higher than in past protests because Mr Ruto vowed on Tuesday to quash unrest “at whatever cost”.

Analyst Javas Bigambo told the Associated Press that the discontent is partly because Kenyans do not trust the president to implement the austerity measures he announced on Wednesday.

“Kenyans still have a problem with the economy and wastage in government,” he said.

Businesspeople in Nairobi were standing guard outside their shops on Thursday to prevent looting and vandalism, which took place during Tuesday’s protests.

Major roads leading to key government buildings, including parliament, have been blocked.

Outside Nairobi, protests have been reported in Mombasa, Kisumu, Migori and other major towns.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke to Mr Ruto on Wednesday, thanking him for taking steps to reduce tensions.

“The secretary underscored the importance of security forces demonstrating restraint and refraining from violence and encouraged prompt investigations into allegations of human rights abuses,” a statement read.

Army vehicles patrol around Nairobi, Kenya
Army vehicles patrol around Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

Mr Ruto has been embraced by the US as a welcome, stable partner in Africa while frustration grows elsewhere on the continent with the US and some other western powers.

In May, Mr Ruto went to Washington in the first state visit by an African leader in 16 years.

On Tuesday, as the protests erupted, the US designated Kenya as its first major non-Nato ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a largely symbolic act but one highlighting their security partnership.

Also on Tuesday, hundreds of Kenyan police deployed to lead a multinational force against gangs in Haiti, an initiative that brought thanks from US President Joe Biden.