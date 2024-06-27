Delays on major roads up 12% in a year to hit record level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delays on major roads up 12% in a year to hit record level

By Press Association
Drivers suffered a 12% annual rise in delays on England’s motorways and major A roads, new figures show (Jacob King/PA)
Delays on England’s motorways and major A roads have reached record levels, new figures show.

Journeys on the strategic road network (SRN) were delayed by an average of 10.6 seconds per vehicle per mile (spvpm) in the 12 months to the end of March, according to Department for Transport data.

That is the longest in records dating to 2015 and is up from 9.5 spvpm in 2022/23, which was the same amount as the year to the end of February 2020, just before coronavirus travel restrictions began.

The figures are based on average delays compared with free-flow figures across all 24 hours in a day, so do not reflect the impact of congestion at peak periods.

In 2023, the major road with the longest delays was the A2270 near Eastbourne, East Sussex, at 179.3 spvpm.

The M6 Toll road in the Midlands, which costs £9.70 for a car completing the full route, had the shortest average delay at 2.7 spvpm.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis: “It’s concerning to see annual delays on motorways and major A-roads appear to have hit an all-time high, but this is perhaps a further sign of just how important vehicles are to people’s lives.

“There could be a number of reasons for the increase, including higher traffic volumes – which are well on their way to returning to pre-Covid levels – and the impact of roadworks, including the rolling programme of adding new refuge areas to smart motorways.

“Delays are bad for drivers and bad for the economy.”

DfT figures show the average speed on the SRN fell by 1.7% from 57.9 mph in the year to the end of March 2022 to 56.9 mph during the following 12 months.

In the year to the end of February 2020 the figure was 58.0 mph.

Separate statistics show road traffic levels in Britain in the year to the end of March increased by 2.1% over the previous 12 months but remained 1.8% below pre-pandemic levels.

National Highways, which is responsible for the SRN, was approached for a comment.