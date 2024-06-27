Calm returns to Bolivia following short-lived apparent coup attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calm returns to Bolivia following short-lived apparent coup attempt

By Press Association
Soldiers stand guard outside the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia (Juan Karita/AP)
Calm has returned to Bolivia’s capital after troops led by a top general stormed the presidential palace, then quickly retreated.

The tumultuous scenes threatened to pitch the long-troubled South American democracy into chaos.

The nation of 12 million watched in shock and bewilderment on Wednesday as Bolivian military forces appeared to turn on the government of President Luis Arce, seizing control of the capital’s main square with armoured personnel carriers, crashing a tank into the palace and unleashing tear gas on protesters who flooded the streets.

The country’s army chief, General Juan Jose Zuniga, addressed a scrum of TV reporters from the palace, vowing to “restore democracy”, replace the cabinet and free political prisoners.

A general is detained by troops wearing face masks
But as opposition leaders condemned the apparent coup attempt, it became clear that it had no meaningful political support.

Mr Arce refused to relent and named a new army commander, who immediately ordered troops to stand down, ending the rebellion after just three chaotic and head-snapping hours.

Hundreds of Mr Arce’s supporters rushed to the square outside the palace, waving Bolivian flags, singing the national anthem and cheering.

“Here we are, firm, in the presidential palace, to confront any coup attempt,” Mr Arce said after facing down General Zuniga, calling on Bolivians to mobilise in defence of democracy.

Bolivian President Luis Arce raises a clenched fist surrounded by supporters and media
Authorities swiftly arrested Gen Zuniga as his soldiers retreated from central La Paz, crushing the apparent coup attempt and defusing the latest crisis in a country hit by a bitter political rivalry and economic crisis.

“Their goal was to overturn the democratically elected authority,” government minister Eduardo del Castillo told journalists in announcing the arrests of Gen Zuniga along with an alleged co-conspirator, former navy Vice Admiral Juan Arnez Salvador.

The short-lived rebellion followed months of mounting tensions between Mr Arce and his one-time ally, former president Evo Morales.

Bolivia’s first indigenous president, Mr Morales remains a towering figure in national politics years after mass protests that prompted him to resign and flee in 2019 – an ousting his supporters view as a coup.

Since returning from exile, Mr Morales has staged a dramatic political comeback.

Threatening to challenge Mr Arce in 2025 primaries, Mr Morales has sparked an unprecedented rift in their ruling socialist party. The feud has paralysed efforts to resolve a spiralling economic crisis, with the country’s foreign currency reserves diminishing and its natural gas exports plummeting.

An armoured vehicle and military police outside the government palace in La Paz
As police in riot gear set up blockades outside the presidential palace, Bolivians – though no stranger to political conflict in a country that has witnessed some 190 coups by one count – thronged ATMs, formed long lines outside fuel stations and emptied shelves in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Flanked by the newly appointed military chiefs late Wednesday, defence minister Edmundo Novillo sought to reassure the rattled public and shed light on what had happened.

The turmoil began earlier this week, Mr Novillo said, when Mr Arce dismissed Gen Zuniga in a private meeting on Tuesday over the army chief’s threats to arrest Mr Morales if he proceeded with his presidential bid in 2025. In their meeting, Mr Novillo said that Gen Zuniga gave officials no indication he was preparing to seize power.

“He admitted that he had committed some excesses,” Mr Novillo said of Gen Zuniga. “We said goodbye in the most friendly way, with hugs. Zuniga said that he would always be at the side of the president.”

The frantic palace takeover began hours later. Tailed by armoured vehicles and supporters, Gen Zuniga burst into government headquarters and declared that he was sick of political infighting.

“The armed forces intend to restore the democracy,” he said.

Supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce crowd into Plaza Murillo in La Paz
Members of the country’s fragmented opposition, which Gen Zuniga claimed to support, rejected the coup before it was clear it had failed.

Former interim president Jeanine Anez, detained for her role in Mr Morales’ 2019 ousting, said that soldiers sought to “destroy the constitutional order” but appealed to both Mr Arce and Mr Morales not to run in the 2025 elections.

The mutiny by a lifelong member of the military with a low political profile stirred confusion. Just before his arrest, Gen Zuniga claimed that President Arce himself had asked the general to storm the palace in a ploy to boost the embattled leader’s popularity.

“The president told me: ‘The situation is very screwed up, very critical. It is necessary to prepare something to raise my popularity’,” Gen Zuniga quoted the Bolivian leader as saying.

Justice minister Ivan Lima denied Gen Zuniga’s claims, insisting the general was lying to justify his actions. Prosecutors will seek the maximum sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison for Gen Zuniga on charges of “attacking the constitution”, he said.

Analysts said that, more than anything, Wednesday’s events underscored the weakness of Bolivia’s democratic institutions.

“This grants control to the military and erodes democracy and is an important signpost that the problems of the 2019 coup have not been addressed,” said Kathryn Ledebur, director of the Andean Information Network, a Bolivia-based research group. “Bolivia’s democracy remains very fragile, and definitely a great deal more fragile today than it was yesterday.”