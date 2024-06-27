Tube passenger, 101, dragged along platform after coat is trapped in door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tube passenger, 101, dragged along platform after coat is trapped in door

By Press Association
A 101-year-old London Underground passenger was seriously injured after being dragged along a platform when their coat became trapped in a Tube train door (Alamy/PA)
A 101-year-old London Underground passenger was seriously injured after being dragged along a platform when their coat became trapped in a Tube train door.

A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the incident happened after the centenarian stepped off a Northern line train as the doors began to close at Archway station, north London on February 18 last year.

The person’s unzipped coat became trapped in the door but the driver “was not aware” that had happened so “commanded the train to depart”, investigators said.

The red and blue London Underground sign, there's a slightly lit hotel in the background
After being pulled for two metres, the passenger fell to the ground and their coat became free of the door.

They were later taken to hospital for treatment of what were described as “serious injuries”.

Investigators found that the driver had activated the control to close the doors just four seconds after they opened at the station, meaning they were only fully open for six seconds.

The RAIB report also covered another incident where a passenger was dragged along a station platform after their coat became stuck in a door.

The passenger – whose age was not given – was pulled for 20 metres at Chalk Farm station, also on the Northern line in north London, on April 20 last year.

A station wall that reads 'chalk farm' in maroon coloured tiles. There's a bench and a help station
They suffered “minor physical injuries to their left elbow and both knees and psychological distress”, the RAIB said.

Investigators made four recommendations for the London Underground, related to understanding the risk from incidents of this kind and how to minimise them, the minimum amount of time a Tube train should remain at a platform before continuing its journey, and how a train driver’s attention and awareness can be influenced.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: “The safety of our customers and staff is at the heart of everything we do and we were extremely concerned that two customers were injured at Archway and Chalk Farm last year.

“London Underground is consistently recognised as one of the safest metro systems in the world, carrying millions of customers every year.

“However we are not complacent and we welcome the recommendations from the RAIB’s report and we are in the process of implementing them.”