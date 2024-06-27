Hot spell to end with cooler, windy weather on the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hot spell to end with cooler, windy weather on the way

By Press Association
Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office said (Peter Byrne/PA)

The hot spell is coming to an end with cooler and windy weather on the way, the Met Office has said.

The UK outlook is for increasingly unsettled conditions over the next few days.

Temperatures will move closer to the seasonal average across the country, with rain showers moving in to the north of England and Scotland, the forecaster said.

The wet weather could continue into the weekend in northern areas, with strong winds also expected.

Further south, sunny spells will stay, but the soaring temperatures will start to drop with light winds moving in, the Met Office said.

Spokesman Grahame Madge said: “After the spell of warmth earlier this week, the UK forecast is pivoting rapidly to cooler and more unsettled conditions.

“This change is being driven by an unseasonably deep area of low pressure to the west of Scotland, this is bringing strong winds and rain to northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

“A cold front from this system is dragging cooler air eastwards across the rest of the UK.

“This is bringing temperatures down to much nearer average values.

“The UK outlook for the next few days is for periods of unsettled conditions to be interspersed with brighter spells.”

A bar chart showing the hottest temperatures in the UK in June, the bars are red and the top result is Wisley in Surrey at 30.5 on June 26
(PA Graphics)

The incoming unsettled weather follows a period of sustained high temperatures.

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office said, with a high of 30.5C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

The previous hottest day of the year was Tuesday, with the mercury topping out at 30C in Chertsey in Surrey.

The NHS said the number of people seeking heat advice on its website “skyrocketed” after a yellow heat health alert covering most of the country came into force on Monday.

The weather across the country is expected to turn cloudier on Monday, with rain moving in from the west, the forecaster said.